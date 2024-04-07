Citigroup Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $16.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.85.

NVRO stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. Nevro has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $483.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.35. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Nevro by 107.7% in the third quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 386,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nevro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 301.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nevro by 19,354.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 898,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

