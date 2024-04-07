DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $161.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.73.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.51.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at $9,211,053.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at $9,211,053.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 55.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

