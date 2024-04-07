BTIG Research Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $24.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RVLV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of RVLV opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.17. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

