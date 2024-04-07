Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 9,270.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
