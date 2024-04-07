Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT Lowered to $5.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

