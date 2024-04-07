Raymond James Lowers Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target to $5.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

CLNE stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $551.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

