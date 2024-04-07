Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $609.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on META. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $499.38.

META opened at $527.34 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $530.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.84 and its 200-day moving average is $384.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock valued at $712,126,067. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,960,215,000 after buying an additional 3,104,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,054,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,469,906,000 after buying an additional 927,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after buying an additional 1,184,978 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

