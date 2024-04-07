Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOG. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HOG opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $51,860,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,684,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 712,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 689,363 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after acquiring an additional 659,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

