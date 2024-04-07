Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LLY. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $784.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $745.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $363.04 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $750.88 and its 200-day moving average is $646.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

