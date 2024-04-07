Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.45.

Shares of PEN opened at $223.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.92. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,648 shares of company stock worth $2,369,903 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,104,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,930,000 after buying an additional 1,140,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 7,117.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 238,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,862,000 after purchasing an additional 137,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

