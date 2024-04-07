Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Raised to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $784.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $750.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $646.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $363.04 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

