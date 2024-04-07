Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $50.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.