Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $609.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $499.38.

NASDAQ:META opened at $527.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $207.13 and a fifty-two week high of $530.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

