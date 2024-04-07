HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.42.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,577 shares of company stock worth $6,435,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in HashiCorp by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

