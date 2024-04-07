Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. Methanex has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

