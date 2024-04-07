Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.45. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $430,596.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,393.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $430,596.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,393.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839 over the last 90 days. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.