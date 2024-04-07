Evercore ISI Boosts Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to $155.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.34.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ryanair will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,687,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,446,000 after purchasing an additional 137,935 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ryanair by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,703 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,294,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,256,000 after purchasing an additional 715,572 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

