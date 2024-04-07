Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $73.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 38.54%. On average, analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,444,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,643,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 86,161 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 829,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 188,002 shares in the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Articles

