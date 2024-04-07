HC Wainwright Trims TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Target Price to $3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TCON opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

