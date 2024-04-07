Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) vs. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Critical Analysis

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Senmiao Technology and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Sphere 3D has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.63%. Given Sphere 3D’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Sphere 3D’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $8.08 million 1.02 -$3.11 million ($0.45) -1.91 Sphere 3D $21.91 million 1.04 -$23.41 million ($1.93) -0.66

Senmiao Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sphere 3D. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -50.42% -53.30% -28.00% Sphere 3D -106.85% -75.32% -34.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sphere 3D beats Senmiao Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, the company offers on-site service and installation, and self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

