HSBC Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $138.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target cut by HSBC from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average is $217.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

