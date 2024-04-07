Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $115.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.63.

Shares of TSLA opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.53. The stock has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

