Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $83.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Trading Up 2.9 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.