Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 315.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86,148 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,881,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 480,481 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,715,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 292,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 300,115 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.18 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $441.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

