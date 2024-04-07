Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.18 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $441.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.52.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
