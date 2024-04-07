American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $222.46 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69. The company has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

