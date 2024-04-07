ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.3 %
ARCA biopharma stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.17.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
