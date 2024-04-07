StockNews.com Lowers Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

