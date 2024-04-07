Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.21.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W

Wayfair Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE W opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $220,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,664 shares of company stock worth $5,107,127 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.