Ternium (NYSE:TX) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Ternium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Get Ternium alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TX

Ternium Stock Up 0.5 %

TX opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 63.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 1,971.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.