Ternium (NYSE:TX) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Ternium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.83.
Ternium Stock Up 0.5 %
Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ternium Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 63.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 1,971.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.
About Ternium
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
