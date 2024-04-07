Reviewing e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) and Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 4 7 1 2.75 Lee Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $186.58, suggesting a potential upside of 15.62%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 14.53% 28.98% 18.77% Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $578.84 million 15.48 $61.53 million $2.26 71.41 Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lee Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 669.91, meaning that its share price is 66,891% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Lee Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Lee Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiary, RONN Motor Group, Inc., focuses on the design and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of all-electric, hydrogen-fuel cell, and zero-emission new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the United States, China, and internationally. It intends to offer hydrogen fuel cell NEVs, including sports cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, and buses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

