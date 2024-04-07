Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT at $48.63

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

Halliburton Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 61,022 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.