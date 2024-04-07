The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of GPS opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.28. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,639,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 317.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

