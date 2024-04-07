Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.34.

Shares of BAC opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,183,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

