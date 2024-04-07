BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.66.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BP will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

