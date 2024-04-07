B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2024 earnings at $14.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $41.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $85.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $40.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $180.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $245.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $312.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $403.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $527.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,601.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,593.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,338.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after buying an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $222,919,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

