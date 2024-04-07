Annexon’s (ANNX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANNX. Bank of America increased their price objective on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.43.

Annexon stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Annexon has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $49,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Annexon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

