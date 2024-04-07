Genelux’s (GNLX) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
