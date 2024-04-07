Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $23.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.87.

RIVN stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

