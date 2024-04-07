T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

TMUS stock opened at $161.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock worth $963,239,758. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $333,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

