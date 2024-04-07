Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $254.00 at HSBC

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HSBC from $219.00 to $254.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $211.69 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,156 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $133,229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

