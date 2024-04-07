Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genprex’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.77) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

Genprex Trading Up 0.3 %

GNPX stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.61. Genprex has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Genprex by 43.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genprex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Genprex by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19,198 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

