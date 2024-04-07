Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $230.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $160.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.60.

COIN stock opened at $240.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.22 and a beta of 3.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,210,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 742,995 shares of company stock valued at $116,023,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $50,254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $93,815,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 741.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,408,000 after buying an additional 1,182,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $147,646,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

