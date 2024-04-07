60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTP opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 2.40% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

See Also

