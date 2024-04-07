Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Indivior Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ INDV opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. Indivior has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,078.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Indivior had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 538.18%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Indivior will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

About Indivior

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth $43,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth $23,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,875,000 after buying an additional 90,673 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth $3,181,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 53.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,498,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,339,000 after buying an additional 1,915,980 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.