Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.
Indivior Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ INDV opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. Indivior has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,078.96 and a beta of 0.46.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Indivior had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 538.18%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Indivior will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.