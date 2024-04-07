Argus Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Hold

Argus cut shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
PEP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.83.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
