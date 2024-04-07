Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to “Accumulate” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $210.00.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.11.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $162.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.62.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

