Critical Review: Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) and AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) and AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Evonik Industries and AirBoss of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A AirBoss of America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Evonik Industries and AirBoss of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evonik Industries 1 1 0 0 1.50 AirBoss of America 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

AirBoss of America has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 651.30%. Given AirBoss of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AirBoss of America is more favorable than Evonik Industries.

This table compares Evonik Industries and AirBoss of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evonik Industries N/A N/A N/A $1.01 19.26 AirBoss of America N/A N/A N/A $0.40 9.53

AirBoss of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evonik Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Evonik Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. AirBoss of America pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Evonik Industries pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AirBoss of America pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AirBoss of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Evonik Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of AirBoss of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AirBoss of America beats Evonik Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector. The Nutrition & Care segment offers D-/l-methionine and lysine for animal nutrition industry; amino acids and peptides; pharmaceutical active ingredients; and biocompatible and bioresorbable materials for orthopedic and medical applications; and system solutions for the cosmetics and detergent industries. The Smart Materials segment provides inorganic materials, including fumed and precipitated silicas and silanes; peroxides for paper and textile industries; specialty catalysts for synthesis and alkoxides; polymers products, such as polymide 12, polymer foam, specialty polybutadiene and polyester, alkoxides, and membranes. The Performance Materials offers C4 derivatives consisting of butadiene, MTBE, butene-1, isononanol, and DINP for use in automotive industry; and superabsorbent products for diapers and hygiene products. The Technology & Infrastructure segment provides energy management, integrated plant support and maintenance, process safety and engineering, pipelines, transport management, logistics safety, digital solutions for chemical production, and strategic site development services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany. Evonik Industries AG is a subsidiary of RAG-Stiftung.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries. The AirBoss Manufactured Products segment offers anti-noise, vibration and harshness dampening parts, and personal protection and safety products, including rubber, synthetic rubber, and rubber-to-metal bonded products to eliminate or control undesired vibration and noise for use in automotive, electric vehicle, heavy truck and off-highway, industrial and defense industries. It also provides protective equipment to military, law enforcement, industrial providers, and first responders; and healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear and explosive protective equipment, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear under the AirBoss Defense brand name. The company was formerly known as IATCO Industries Inc. and changed its name to AirBoss of America Corp. in April 1994. AirBoss of America Corp. is headquartered in Newmarket, Canada.

