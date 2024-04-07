Contrasting Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) & ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)

ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF – Get Free Report) and Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ProMetic Life Sciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Pharmaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76% Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and Pharmaxis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Pharmaxis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Pharmaxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

About Pharmaxis

(Get Free Report)

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.