Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Corteva alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Corteva by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after buying an additional 8,260,808 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,423,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.