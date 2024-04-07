Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.67.
PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.91. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
